Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 676 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after buying an additional 2,151,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 62.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,382 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Union Pacific by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,224,000 after purchasing an additional 929,495 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,817,000 after purchasing an additional 878,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 20,736.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 803,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 799,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

UNP opened at $247.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.71 and a one year high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.