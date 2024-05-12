DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.05.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DV opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $563,344.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,974,000 after purchasing an additional 216,370 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 16,577.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 351.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 118,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 92,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at $5,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

