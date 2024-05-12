DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.05.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $18.89 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,431 shares of company stock worth $3,070,904. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in DoubleVerify by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 58,861 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 34.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

