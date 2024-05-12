Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Dover by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $185.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $186.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

