Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13, reports. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 144.28% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million.
Shares of DBX stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. Dropbox has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70.
In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $169,076.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,391.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,242,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $169,076.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,391.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,955 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
