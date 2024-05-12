Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,778,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $103.64.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.