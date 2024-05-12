E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. 2,205,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,202. The firm has a market cap of $305.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $615.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.00 million. Research analysts expect that E.W. Scripps will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 1,394.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

