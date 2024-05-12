Earlyworks Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, May 16th (NASDAQ:ELWS)

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, May 16th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, May 16th.
Earlyworks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ELWS opened at $0.59 on Friday. Earlyworks has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.
About Earlyworks
