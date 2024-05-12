EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EGP opened at $164.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $188.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 110.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

