eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,847 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,186 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,661 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in eBay by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 120,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.93.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.