eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $901.15 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. eCash has a market cap of $901.15 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,113.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.28 or 0.00707345 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00068014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00101799 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,700,798,423,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,700,832,798,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

