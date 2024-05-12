Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires 103,783 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 103,783 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 2.2% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after buying an additional 2,657,650 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,344 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 21.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $153,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,915 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 134.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,630,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

NYSE:F traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.99. 51,447,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,697,236. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

