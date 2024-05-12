Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires New Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 2.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Hubbell by 14.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 6.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.5 %

HUBB traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.27. 296,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.60. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.