Econ Financial Services Corp Decreases Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Econ Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp owned 0.09% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSMB. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSMB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.79. 50,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,895. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

