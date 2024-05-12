Econ Financial Services Corp Grows Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 208,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 787,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 747,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS:OMFL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,179 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2461 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.