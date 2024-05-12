Econ Financial Services Corp Has $10.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Econ Financial Services Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,357 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.1% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 34,265 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.67. 4,750,616 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

