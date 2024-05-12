Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New $786,000 Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $666,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. The company had a trading volume of 426,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $61.18.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

