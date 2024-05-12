Econ Financial Services Corp Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp owned about 0.43% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPIE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.20. 131,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.01.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

