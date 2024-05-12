Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 278 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Econ Financial Services Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,793,000 after buying an additional 211,512 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,132,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,182,000 after acquiring an additional 54,107 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,587 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,125,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,642,000 after purchasing an additional 78,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,101,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,170,000 after purchasing an additional 212,615 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.14. 166,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,631. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.30.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

