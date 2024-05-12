Econ Financial Services Corp Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,527 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,620 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,805,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.11. 3,425,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,828. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.65.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

