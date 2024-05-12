Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 3,263.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Evergy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,709,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $63.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

