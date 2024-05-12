Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 1.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $296.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,241. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $297.88.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.53.

Get Our Latest Report on GD

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,987 shares of company stock worth $18,836,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.