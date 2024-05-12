Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $20.85 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,819,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $27.13 on Friday, hitting $1,332.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,655. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $617.99 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $617.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,308.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,163.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.