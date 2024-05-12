Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Public Storage by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

NYSE:PSA traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $275.94. The company had a trading volume of 383,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,999. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.37.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

