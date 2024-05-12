Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 634.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. 10,141,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,555. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNP. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

