Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.32 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.9% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,995.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after buying an additional 1,008,045 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 973,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,803,000 after acquiring an additional 967,913 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,567.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 352,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,954,000 after purchasing an additional 339,013 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 568,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,996,000 after buying an additional 299,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,706,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,617,000 after acquiring an additional 287,446 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $15.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $593.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,570. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $226.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $576.27 and a 200 day moving average of $536.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,011,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,711 shares of company stock worth $21,630,972. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

