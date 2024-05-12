Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.67 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.0% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after acquiring an additional 587,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,308,000 after acquiring an additional 374,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,304,000 after purchasing an additional 660,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.7 %

AEP traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.61. 3,249,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $92.10.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

