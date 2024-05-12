Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,560 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.80. 2,359,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,831. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.83.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.