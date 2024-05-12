Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 48,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. 524,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

