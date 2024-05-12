Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,454 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. 2,498,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

