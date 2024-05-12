Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $110.21. 1,421,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,581. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4637 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

