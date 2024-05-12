Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 859 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.07. 1,695,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.37. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $81.81.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.