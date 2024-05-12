eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.320-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.5 million-$91.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.8 million. eGain also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.010-0.030 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

eGain Trading Down 12.5 %

EGAN stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. eGain has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $180.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.55.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

