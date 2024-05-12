Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Up 62.5% in April

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the April 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EGTYF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

