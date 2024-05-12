Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Up 62.5% in April

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the April 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Eguana Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of EGTYF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
