Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $57.74 million and approximately $657,083.34 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002260 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,971,776,655 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

