Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 417.9% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:ELEMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 15,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,003. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

Featured Stories

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

