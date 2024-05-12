Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter.

Elutia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELUT opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. Elutia has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Elutia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Elutia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elutia stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Elutia at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elutia Company Profile

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

