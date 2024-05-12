Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.51

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$47.51 and traded as high as C$52.34. Enbridge shares last traded at C$51.67, with a volume of 12,325,281 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.94.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.8096045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

