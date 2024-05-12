Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WIRE. Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson downgraded Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.90. 151,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,408. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $150.51 and a 1-year high of $295.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.24 and a 200 day moving average of $226.76.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Encore Wire by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

