Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 346.2% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGRO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

