Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at $221,968,274.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Envestnet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Envestnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Envestnet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

