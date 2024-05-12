EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EOG. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.27.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $130.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.