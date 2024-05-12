EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $54.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EQT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.69.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. EQT has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.09.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EQT will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,802 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 80.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $2,598,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 3,574.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 213,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 70,325 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

