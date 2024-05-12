Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gray Television, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gray Television in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $666.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.55. Gray Television has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $80,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,127,502.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

