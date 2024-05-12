Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Scholar Rock Holding Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 8.2 %

Scholar Rock stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

In related news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $54,916.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 208,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,359 shares of company stock valued at $351,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 479.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

