Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.50). The firm had revenue of C$25.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

