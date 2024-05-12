Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

ERO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cormark boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.25 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.29.

Ero Copper Stock Down 1.4 %

ERO stock opened at C$29.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.25. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.80 million.

Insider Transactions at Ero Copper

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total transaction of C$35,865.52. Corporate insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

