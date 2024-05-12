ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.150-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESE opened at $105.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.14. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $89.77 and a 1-year high of $118.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.40%.

Insider Transactions at ESCO Technologies

In other news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $90,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

