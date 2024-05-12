ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.160-1.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.300 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ESE opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $104.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.14. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $89.77 and a 52 week high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.15 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESCO Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at ESCO Technologies

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $90,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.