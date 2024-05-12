Esperion Therapeutics’ (ESPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

ESPR stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $414.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,796 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,568,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 159.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,116,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 685,733 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.5% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,171,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,129,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 238,544 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.